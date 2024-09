Hebron resident Wasim a-Sayed has been convicted for the 2019 murders of Yehuda and Tamara Kaduri, the 2022 murder of Ivan Tarnovski, and the attempted murder of Hadar Bezalel in 2019.

The District Court in Jerusalem delivered the verdict online as a-Sayed was reportedly not present in the courtroom.

He was also convicted of being a member of the Islamic State.