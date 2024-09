Lebanese journalist Fadi Boudia was broadcasting from his home on Monday when a missile smashed his window during an IDF attack in Baalbek.

⚡️ "Political Ink" program guest, editor-in-chief of Maraya International Network, "Fadi Boudia", injured on air in #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/d8VCBMYLRz — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) September 23, 2024

Before the broadcast was interrupted, the journalist was seen being thrown forward.