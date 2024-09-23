'Hezbollah targets hit are less than 10%,' former national security chief Amidror

Major General (res.) Yaakov Amidror, former Head of Israel’s National Security Council, spoke to Grodka on Kol Berama's 'The Main Edition,' commenting on the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

“We are not in a full-scale war; we are not destroying the Dahiya, and they are not firing on Tel Aviv,” said Amidror.

He noted, "All the targets we [Israel] have thwarted are less than 10% of Hezbollah's targets.” Amidror criticized Israel's strategy over the past two decades, stating, “For 20 years, we preferred to invest in Lebanon rather than Gaza, and the results have been evident in recent weeks.”