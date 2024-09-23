Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Hezbollah targets hit are less than 10%,' former national security chief Amidror

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Major General (res.) Yaakov Amidror, former Head of Israel’s National Security Council, spoke to Grodka on Kol Berama's 'The Main Edition,' commenting on the ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

“We are not in a full-scale war; we are not destroying the Dahiya, and they are not firing on Tel Aviv,” said Amidror.

He noted, "All the targets we [Israel] have thwarted are less than 10% of Hezbollah's targets.” Amidror criticized Israel's strategy over the past two decades, stating, “For 20 years, we preferred to invest in Lebanon rather than Gaza, and the results have been evident in recent weeks.”

Hezbollah senior leader Ali Karaki safe after IDF strike targeted him
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 09:44 PM
Egypt is pressuring the UN to intervene in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 09:28 PM
Lebanese journalist captures moment missile strikes near his home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 09:11 PM
Noa Kirel's concert in Yarkon Park will continue as usual
By WALLA!
09/23/2024 08:48 PM
IDF preparing for next phases of Lebanon operation, army chief says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 08:09 PM
UN chief Guterres alarmed by escalating situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:59 PM
Hezbollah fires rockets toward Haifa and surrounding communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:49 PM
IDF sets out on targeting Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:44 PM
Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:27 PM
Monday is Lebanon's deadliest day since end of civil war
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:27 PM
Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:16 PM
Gantz backs Israeli government on Lebanon, including land invasion
By MAARIV
09/23/2024 05:59 PM
US concerned by Israel shuttering Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:46 PM
Netanyahu addresses after situational assessment on North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 04:42 PM
IDF brings bodies back from Gaza to check if Sinwar is dead
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 03:54 PM