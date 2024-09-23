Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia produced most AI content to sway US presidential vote, says US intelligence official

By REUTERS

Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power as part of its broader effort to boost Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, a US intelligence official said on Monday.

The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, speaking on condition of anonymity, made the comment in briefing reporters on the alleged use of AI by Russia and other countries to influence the November 5 vote.

Moscow's AI content is "consistent with Russia's broader efforts to boost the former president's candidacy and denigrate the vice president and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives."

'Arrows of the North': IDF announces the name of operation in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 11:04 PM
Police beat Haredi demonstrators with batons in Beit Shemesh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 10:41 PM
Hezbollah senior leader Ali Karaki safe after IDF strike targeted him
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 09:44 PM
Egypt is pressuring the UN to intervene in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 09:28 PM
Lebanese journalist captures moment missile strikes near his home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 09:11 PM
Noa Kirel's concert in Yarkon Park will continue as usual
By WALLA!
09/23/2024 08:48 PM
IDF preparing for next phases of Lebanon operation, army chief says
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 08:09 PM
UN chief Guterres alarmed by escalating situation in Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:59 PM
Hezbollah fires rockets toward Haifa and surrounding communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:49 PM
IDF sets out on targeting Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/23/2024 07:44 PM
Jordan suspends flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 07:27 PM
Monday is Lebanon's deadliest day since end of civil war
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:27 PM
Lufthansa Group cancels flights to Tel Aviv, Tehran
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 06:16 PM
Gantz backs Israeli government on Lebanon, including land invasion
By MAARIV
09/23/2024 05:59 PM
US concerned by Israel shuttering Al Jazeera office in Ramallah
By REUTERS
09/23/2024 05:46 PM