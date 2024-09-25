Two drones breach Eilat airspace

Two UAVs were detected in the airspace above Eilat on Wednesday night, the IDF reported.

One drone was intercepted by the Israel Navy Sa'ar 5 corvette, while the second drone struck Eilat.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to a 68-year-old man with minor injuries from glass shards, with a second 28-year-old man sustaining minor injuries to his hands.

Both were taken to hospital and were given tetanus shots. Both are expected to be released later tonight.

This is a developing story.