Two drones breach Eilat airspace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, YONAH JEREMY BOB
Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2024 21:06

Two UAVs were detected in the airspace above Eilat on Wednesday night, the IDF reported.

One drone was intercepted by the Israel Navy Sa'ar 5 corvette, while the second drone struck Eilat.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided medical treatment to a 68-year-old man with minor injuries from glass shards, with a second 28-year-old man sustaining minor injuries to his hands.

Both were taken to hospital and were given tetanus shots. Both are expected to be released later tonight. 

This is a developing story.



