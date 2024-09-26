Israel must be stripped of UN membership, Abbas tells General Assembly

Israel must be stripped of United Nations membership for failing to accept a two-state resolution to the conflict and allowing the return of Palestinian refugees to their homes, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas told the General Assembly on Thursday.

“Israel, which refuses to implement United Nations resolutions, does not deserve to be a member of this international organization,” he said.

“We are going to submit an application to the UNGA on this matter,” he said.

Israel ‘has, from the very beginning, not fulfilled the conditions of membership because in 1949, when it submitted its application” for membership, the UN imposed two conditions, Abbas said.

Two conditions on Israel

The first is that Israel accepts Resolution 181, Abbas said as he referred to the text that backed the UN’s 1947 partition plan, which called for the territory that had been part of mandatory Palestine between the two world wars to be divided into a Jewish and Arab state. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 26, 2024 in New York City. (credit: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/GETTY IMAGES)

The second condition, Abbas said, is that Israel accepts Resolution 194, which calls for the right of return for Palestinians who fled their homes during the 1948 war.

Abbas took the opportunity to call for the United Nations to recognize Palestine as a member state of the UN. The United States has blocked this move to date at the Security Council, which must approve such a step.

“How could the United States insist on depriving our people” of this fundamental right, he said.