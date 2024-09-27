Blinken tells Israel conflict escalation with make civilian return more difficult

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday that further escalation to the conflict involving Lebanon will only make it harder for civilians to return home on both sides of the border, the State Department said in a readout of their meeting.

In an attempt to reduce tensions with the United States, Israel's Prime Minister's Office issued a statement in which it emphasized that Israel "shares the goals of the American proposal for a cease-fire in Lebanon - to allow the residents of the northern border to return to their homes safely."

The announcement states that Israel "appreciates the American efforts" and the American role in achieving stability and security in the region. The announcement was published after meetings were held by President Biden's advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein with the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.