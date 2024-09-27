Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken tells Israel conflict escalation with make civilian return more difficult

By REUTERS, WALLA!
Updated: SEPTEMBER 27, 2024 05:05

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on Thursday that further escalation to the conflict involving Lebanon will only make it harder for civilians to return home on both sides of the border, the State Department said in a readout of their meeting.

In an attempt to reduce tensions with the United States, Israel's Prime Minister's Office issued a statement in which it emphasized that Israel "shares the goals of the American proposal for a cease-fire in Lebanon - to allow the residents of the northern border to return to their homes safely."

The announcement states that Israel "appreciates the American efforts" and the American role in achieving stability and security in the region. The announcement was published after meetings were held by President Biden's advisers Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein with the Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer. 



Related Tags
Blinken Headline
Trump floats idea of making a deal with Iran if elected
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:43 AM
Trump says he will meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy on Friday
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:34 AM
Criminal charges to be announced in Iranian hack of Trump campaign
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 12:08 AM
Macron: Netanyahu's comments not definitive, talks to continue
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 11:47 PM
IDF to transfer to families' of observers recordings of their last shift
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 09:37 PM
IDF striking Hezbollah terror targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 09:23 PM
Iraqi FM, Iranian FM discuss efforts to achieve Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 09:06 PM
Erdogan says possible Turkey involvement in BRICS not NATO alternative
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 08:17 PM
At least four people dead after oil barge sinks in Venezuela
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 07:30 PM
Mayor in Gush Dan suspected of sexual offenses, to be investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 07:02 PM
Additional precise strike carried out in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 07:00 PM
Risk of all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel- Pentagon chief
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 06:01 PM
Israel must continue to strike Hezbollah, Halevi says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/26/2024 05:48 PM
Biden announces $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 04:27 PM
World wants ceasefire along Israel-Lebanon border, US's Blinken says
By REUTERS
09/26/2024 03:16 PM