Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ex-US FAA contractor indicted for acting as an Iran agent, says DOJ

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 02:00

Former US Federal Aviation Administration contractor Abouzar Rahmati has been indicted for acting as an agent of the Iranian government, the US Justice Department said on Friday.

Rahmati, 42, a naturalized US citizen and resident of Virginia, made his initial appearance in a Washington, DC, court on Friday, DOJ said.

According to the indictment, Rahmati conspired with Iranian intelligence operatives, obtained employment with an FAA contractor and provided non-public materials about the US solar energy industry to Iranian intelligence, DOJ said.

Reuters was unable to contact Rahmati for comment. Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations in New York did not respond to a request for comment.

Hezbollah denies weapons, arms depots located in buildings hit in Beirut
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 02:04 AM
Canada booking seats on commercial flights to help citizens flee Lebanon
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 02:00 AM
IDF strikes Tyre in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 01:37 AM
Iran's foreign minister accuses Israel of using US bombs in Beirut
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 01:19 AM
US to adjust military force posture in Middle East after Beirut strikes
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:59 AM
Israeli military says it is striking in southern Beirut
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:51 AM
Death toll in Israeli strike on Beirut rises to six
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:36 AM
Communication lost with Hezbollah head, says source close to Hezbollah
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:16 AM
France says airstrikes on Lebanon must stop immediately
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:14 AM
Israel hopes not to launch ground invasion of Lebanon - Israeli source
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 11:35 PM
68-year-old woman wounded in Safed region, MDA says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 11:23 PM
IDF warns residents of three south Beirut suburbs to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 11:18 PM
Geert Wilders congratulates Israel for striking Hassan Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/27/2024 11:09 PM
Iraqi Airways suspends all Beirut flights due to 'security situation'
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 11:07 PM
Israel is crossing Tehran's red lines- Iran supreme leader's advisor
By REUTERS
09/27/2024 10:55 PM