Israeli strike hit 500 meters from Beirut airport buildings, security source says

By REUTERS
Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2024 21:07

An Israeli strike hit an industrial area 500 meters from Beirut airport buildings, a security source told Reuters, saying it was the closest strike yet to the airport.

The source said the area hit was full of car repair garages.

The strike near the airport was targeting another Hezbollah official, according to Army Radio.

The boss of Lebanon's national carrier Middle East Airlines Mohammad al-Hout said the airport was operating normally.

"The Beirut airport is not being targeted, there are no weapons there," al-Hout told Reuters. 

