Iraqi security forces have allegedly entered a state of high alert, in expectation of attacks from Israel, the Saudi-run Al Hadath reported on Saturday night.
Iraqi forces enter high alert in case of Israeli attacks - report
By REUTERS09/28/2024 11:50 PM
