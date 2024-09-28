Jerusalem Post
Iraqi forces enter high alert in case of Israeli attacks - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Iraqi security forces have allegedly entered a state of high alert, in expectation of attacks from Israel, the Saudi-run Al Hadath reported on Saturday night.

Canada says it will provide C$10 million in aid to Lebanese civilians
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 11:50 PM
Hezbollah rocket sparks fire in West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 10:17 PM
Gallant holding talks on possible expansion of offensive
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:34 PM
Israeli strike hit 500m from Beirut airport buildings
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 09:02 PM
Russia condemns Israeli strike on Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:54 PM
Khamenei announces five day mourning in Iran due to Nasrallah's death
By WALLA!
09/28/2024 07:17 PM
UN Sec. Gen. Guterres: I call again for immediate release of hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 07:16 PM
IDF again strikes southern Beirut suburb of Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 05:40 PM
Netanyahu lands in Israel after strike eliminated Hassan Nasrallah
By MAARIV ONLINE
09/28/2024 05:16 PM
Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut until further notice
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 04:51 PM
House with no shelter in Safed suffers direct rocket hit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 03:07 PM
Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah killed
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/28/2024 02:38 PM
France also confirms Hezbollah chief Nasrallah is dead
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 02:17 PM
Lebanon blocks Iranian plane from entering airspace after Israeli threat
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 01:41 PM
Hezbollah says it targets Israeli sites in response to Israeli attacks
By REUTERS
09/28/2024 12:52 PM