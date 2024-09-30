IDF strikes Hamas command center in school compound within northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Air Force struck a Hamas command and control center late on Sunday night, which was located in a former school within the northern Gaza Strip, Israel's military said shortly after the strike.

According to the IDF, the Hamas command center previously served as the "Abu Ja’far Al Mansour School." It was used by the terror group to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel, the IDF noted.

The IDF also emphasized that before the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians in the area.

"This is a further example of the Hamas terrorist organization’s systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure in violation of international law," the IDF said.