Hezbollah fired some 35 rockets into northern Israel in the past hour, the IDF said on Monday.

Some 15 rockets were fired at the Golan Heights and northern Israel, following the sirens that sounded in the area, starting at 11:08-11:09 a.m. local time, the military noted, adding that some 20 rockets had been launched to the North following the alerts that blared at 11:12-11:13 a.m.

The IDF added that it had intercepted some of the rockets while others had impacted in open areas.