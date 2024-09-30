Shin Bet thwarts significant Iranian assassination attempts on Israeli citizens

In recent weeks, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) identified a significant escalation in Iran's efforts to promote assassinations targeting Israelis, the Shin Bet stated on Monday.

The Shin Bet has thwarted several serious plots, some of which were reported to be in advanced stages of planning and preparation, which have yet to be cleared for publication.

As part of these plans, Iran sought to recruit Israeli citizens to target officials, as was recently revealed in a joint investigation between the Shin Bet and the Lahav 433 police unit. The case involved Moti Maman, a resident of Ashkelon, who has been indicted on serious security charges, the Shin Bet reported.

Iran has been increasingly trying to recruit Israelis remotely via the internet, with Iranian agents targeting Israeli citizens on various websites and platforms, specifically pertaining to cryptocurrency, financial forums, and job search websites.

Payments made to Israelis, other dangerous tasks involved

Iranian agents allegedly offered high payments to Israelis they identified online for various tasks, ranging from depositing cash and phones in specific locations across Israel, distributing flyers, and writing graffiti, as well as more severe acts such as setting cars on fire and harming individuals, the Shin Bet noted. People stand next to a banner with a picture of Hassan Nasrallah, in a street in Tehran, Iran September 29, 2024 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

In their investigation, the Shin Bet said that Iranian agents presented themselves as offering legitimate work to Israelis. However, not long after these presentations, several of the tasks that the Iranian agents asked of Israelis became dangerous.