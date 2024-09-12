One adult and three kids dead, 8 injured following car explosion in Ramle

Four people confirmed dead and another 8 injured when two stores caught on fire after a car exploded in Ramle on Herzle Street on Thursday midday, a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson reported.

According to the Press Release, at 16:44 local time, the organization’s emergency call center received a report about a car that exploded while parked near a store in a residential area in Ramle.

Following the report, numerous MDA personnel and ambulances were dispatched to the scene, and within two minutes, the first MDA team arrived. The teams provided medical care to 12 people and evacuated all to Shamir Medical Center and Kaplan Medical Center.

Of the 12 injured, five were unconscious and in critical condition after inhaling a significant amount of smoke and were evacuated with continued resuscitation efforts. Two were in moderate condition with blast and shrapnel injuries, and five were in light condition with shrapnel injuries. MDA and firefighters at on Herzl Street in Ramla following the car explosion on Thursday 12-Sept-2024. (credit: MDA)

The five in critical condition were a woman around 50 years old, a 15-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 1-month-old infant.

At around 20:00 p.m. following repeated resuscitation efforts, the adult and three of the children were pronounced dead, with the fifth hispitalized in urgent care.

MDA paramedics describe the incident

MDA EMT Benny Cohen, who was the first to arrive at the scene, reported, “I arrived and saw a large commotion around a car that had exploded and caught fire. As a result of the explosion, several passersby were injured by the blast and shrapnel. Together with additional MDA teams that arrived, we began providing medical treatment. While treating the injured, we noticed that the fire had spread to a nearby store.”

He further explained that the car’s position, by the store’s entrance, prevented people inside from escaping, however when the firefighting teams arrived, they “rescued the trapped from the store and residential building above the store.”

“The rescued victims were unconscious, and our teams began advanced resuscitation efforts and transported them to hospitals in critical condition,” Cohen said.

MDA paramedic Liat Cohen said, "This is a very severe incident. Our teams began providing medical treatment to those with moderate and mild injuries from shrapnel and blunt injuries and evacuated them to the hospital."

Liat Cohen added, “During the firefighting efforts, they rescued 5 unconscious victims from the store and nearby apartments, including a woman around 50 years old, a 15-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl, and a 1-month-old infant. All suffered from smoke inhalation and were transported to the hospital in critical condition while resuscitation efforts were ongoing.”

According to later reports, fights broke out outside of Shamir Medical Center between families of the injured. The police arrested three residents of Ramle for disrupting the public order and attacking police officers.