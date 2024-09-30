IDF Spokesperson in Arabic issues evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut suburbs

The Spokesperson referred to the southern suburbs of Beirut, stating that several of these areas contained Hezbollah facilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 23:08
Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs, Lebanon September 20, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of Beirut to evacuate certain neighbourhoods in a post to X/Twitter on Monday night. 

He said to evacuate the buildings immediately and remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters. 

Adraee referred to the southern suburbs of Beirut, and attached a map with the buildings adjacement to the neighbhourhodos of Lailaki, Haret Hreik, Bourj El Brajneh. 

The spokesperson said that these residents are near Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF would operate against such infrastructure.

This statement follows earlier reports by world media that IDF soldiers entered southern Lebanon as part of a ground assault on Monday night as the conflict with Hezbollah continues to escalate, AFP reported. 



