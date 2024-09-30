IDF Spokesperson in Arabic issues evacuation warnings to residents of Beirut suburbs

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued warnings to residents of Beirut to evacuate certain neighbourhoods in a post to X/Twitter on Monday night.

He said to evacuate the buildings immediately and remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters.

Adraee referred to the southern suburbs of Beirut, and attached a map with the buildings adjacement to the neighbhourhodos of Lailaki, Haret Hreik, Bourj El Brajneh.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت إلى جميع المتواجدين في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المحددة والمباني المجاورة لها في الأحياء التالية: ⭕️الليلكي ⭕️حارة حريك ⭕️برج البراجنة أنتم متواجدون بالقرب من مصالح ومنشآت تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي ولذلك سوف يعمل جيش… pic.twitter.com/N60UKlRxmV — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 30, 2024

The spokesperson said that these residents are near Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF would operate against such infrastructure.

This statement follows earlier reports by world media that IDF soldiers entered southern Lebanon as part of a ground assault on Monday night as the conflict with Hezbollah continues to escalate, AFP reported.