US State Department announces America to donate almost $336 million to Gaza, West Bank

The United States will donate nearly $336 million to support Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, the US State Department announced at the UN General Assembly on Monday.

The funds will be dedicated to providing humanitarian aid, including expanding support in emergency health care, food, nutrition, psychosocial services, and increased access to safe drinking water, hygiene products, and sanitation services for Palestinian in Gaza and the West Bank, the department claimed. The funds will also contribute toward providing emergency shelters for Gazans displaced due to the war against Hamas.