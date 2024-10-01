Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, the Department of Defense said.

"They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," the department said in a statement.

Austin reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, according to the department.