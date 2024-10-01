Jerusalem Post
Austin spoke with Israel's Gallant, Pentagon says

By REUTERS

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, the Department of Defense said.

"They agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hezbollah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," the department said in a statement.

Austin reaffirmed that a diplomatic resolution is required to ensure that civilians can return safely to their homes on both sides of the border, according to the department.

Japan's Ishiba confirmed as prime minister, set to unveil cabinet
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:36 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Metula with artillery fire
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:25 AM
IAF strikes Hamas terrorists in Gaza City's Shejaiya UNRWA school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:20 AM
IAF strikes Hezbollah military infrastructure in Beirut's Dahieh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 08:56 AM
UAE reaffirms its position towards Lebanon's territorial integrity
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:00 AM
IAF strikes Shejaia in the Gaza Strip, six killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:25 AM
IDF intercepts rockets fired Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:07 AM
UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:20 AM
Shanghai knife attack kills three on eve of China's National Day
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:18 AM
Fatah organization member wounded in strike on Palestinian refugee camp
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 04:41 AM
IDF intercepts drone above Mediterranean Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:36 AM
Approximately ten projectiles identified targeting Meron area in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 02:26 AM
US to donate over $300 million to Palestinians in Gaza, West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 01:39 AM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troop near Lebanese border towns
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 12:11 AM
Israel's cabinet approves the next phase of the operation in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/30/2024 11:40 PM