One wounded after rocket sirens sound in Tel Aviv, across central Israel

A man in his 50s was moderately wounded from shrapnel following the sirens that sounded in central Israel on Tuesday, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

MDA added its paramedics were providing medical care and were transferring to the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva the man who was suffering from head and back injuries.

MDA paramedics were also providing treatment on-site to several individuals suffering from anxiety.

Police said it was operating in several scenes where debris impacts had been reported in the Sharon area.

Following the sirens, the IDF said the alerts had been triggered due to projectiles that had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, with some of them being intercepted.

Multiple rocket sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel starting at 11:03 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Magen David Adom paramedics at the scene in which an impact was reported. October 1, 2024. (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

Sirens blared in Ra'anana, Petah Tikva, and Herzliya, among other localities.

This is a developing story.