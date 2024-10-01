US has indications Iran preparing to launch ballistic missile attack on Israel

The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel, a senior White House official said on Tuesday.

The United States is actively supporting preparations to defend Israel against this, and a direct military attack on Israel by Iran would carry severe consequences for Iran, the official said.

"A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran," the official said.

The US has an aircraft carrier deployed in the region to help keep tensions from escalating as well as to suppress an Iranian response.

A US official told Reuters on Tuesday that Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel could be as big or potentially bigger than the one in April, if it goes ahead. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari gives a statement to the media in Tel Aviv on October 16, 2023. (credit: Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Hagari reaffirms IDF's high preparedness

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari reaffirmed the IDF's high state of preparedness and that it was ready and willing to respond to any and all attacks from Iran.

"Following developments in Iran, we are in [a state of] high preparedness. IDF is prepared and ready both on the offensive and defensive front. There will be consequences if Iran attacks Israel. Our US partners in CENTCOM are ready alongside us. We will know how to handle [any attack]."