Hundreds of Rockets fired towards Israel

Some 400 rockets were launched onto Israel on Tuesday night by Iran, The Jerusalem Post understands, following rocket alert sirens that blared throughout the country.

So far, 4 people were reportedly killed during the aerial attacks, and there have been two direct hits, one of which was in Tel Aviv.

Iran launched the wave of attacks after the IDF announced on Monday night that it had begun limited ground operations in Lebanon.

The IDF began the operation after continued attacks by the Lebanon-based, Iran-backed terror group Hezbollah – which began on October 8, a day after Hamas launched a mass attack on southern Israel.

Since Hamas murdered some 1200 people on October 7, Israel has faced attacks by both Iran and its proxies Hezbollah, Hamas, the Houthis, and militia groups in Iraq.