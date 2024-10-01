Jerusalem Post
Germany condemns Iranian missile attack on Israel, urges immediate halt

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2024 20:56

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said she condemned the Iranian missile attack on Israel in the "strongest possible terms", saying Iran must stop the attack immediately.

"We have urgently warned Iran about this dangerous escalation. Iran must stop the attack immediately. It is driving the region further to the brink of the abyss," Baerbock said in a post on social media platform X.

Hamas praises Iranian missile strikes
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:38 PM
Britain's Starmer speaks with Israeli PM, Jordan's king, Sky News report
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 09:10 PM
IDF closes military areas in Northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 09:09 PM
Lebanon's airspace closed for two hours, transport minister says
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:52 PM
UN chief condemns broadening of Middle East conflict: 'This must stop'
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:43 PM
Israel's airspace has reopened
By MAARIV
10/01/2024 08:43 PM
Khamenei remains in secure location after missiles fired at Israel
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 08:38 PM
Suspected terror attack in Herzliya thwarted
By ALON HACHMON
10/01/2024 08:15 PM
Iran fires hundreds of missiles toward Israel in largest attack yet
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:52 PM
Security cabinet meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. in bunker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:06 PM
FM: Immediate discussion with Israeli ambassadors to prep for attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 07:01 PM
Vessels hit off Yemen's Hodeidah, Houthis claim attack on tanker
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:59 PM
Tel Aviv residents told to enter bomb shelters amid impending attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 06:39 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted two ships in Red Sea, Arabian Sea
By REUTERS
10/01/2024 06:24 PM
Rockets from Lebanon strike the sea near Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/01/2024 05:59 PM