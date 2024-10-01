Germany condemns Iranian missile attack on Israel, urges immediate halt

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday said she condemned the Iranian missile attack on Israel in the "strongest possible terms", saying Iran must stop the attack immediately.
"We have urgently warned Iran about this dangerous escalation. Iran must stop the attack immediately. It is driving the region further to the brink of the abyss," Baerbock said in a post on social media platform X.
Israel wird in diesen Stunden von Iran mit Raketen angegriffen. Den laufenden Angriff verurteile ich auf das Allerschärfste. Wir haben Iran vor dieser gefährlichen Eskalation eindringlich gewarnt. Iran muss den Angriff sofort einstellen. Er führt die Region weiter an den Abgrund.