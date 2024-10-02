Kamala Harris calls Iran a destabilizing force in Middle East

Vice President Kamala Harris described Iran's launching of approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel as a "reckless and brazen attack," and she condemned the attack "unequivocally."

Harris addressed reporters from an event in Washington, D.C.

Harris said she is "clear-eyed" that Iran is a destabilizing, dangerous force in the Middle East, and Tuesday's attack on Israel only further demonstrates that fact.

Harris said she was in the Situation Room with President Biden and their national security team as they monitored the attack in real-time and ensured that "the protection of US personnel in the region is paramount."

"I fully support President Biden’s order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April," she said. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gestures as she addresses the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute's 47th Annual Leadership Conference in Washington U.S., September 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

While the impact is still being assessed, Harris said initial indications are that Israel, with US assistance, was able to defeat this attack.

"Our joint defenses have been effective, and this operation and successful cooperation saved many innocent lives," she said. "As I have said, I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias."

Her commitment to the security of Israel is unwavering, she added.

"And let us be clear: Iran is not only a threat to Israel; Iran is also a threat to American personnel in the region, American interests, and innocent civilians across the region who suffer at the hands of Iran-based and -backed terrorist proxies," she said.

The US will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend its forces and interests against Iran and Iran-backed terrorists, Harris said, and the US will "continue to work with our allies and partners to disrupt Iran’s aggressive behavior and hold them accountable."