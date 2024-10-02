Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Halevi discuses Iranian attack with CENTCOM General Kurilla

Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi conducted a phone call with Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla following the Tuesday Iranian missile attack, the Israeli military said on Wednesday morning.

Israel's military noted that the IDF and US Armed Forces operated together in defense several days before and during the Iranian attack.

"The IDF will continue to deepen its relationship with the US Armed Forces due to our commitment to strengthening regional stability and the coordination between the militaries," Israel's military added.