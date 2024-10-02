Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Starmer reiterates Israel has right to security and to defend itself

By REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reiterated on Wednesday Israel had the right to security and to defend itself, when asked about the prospect of Israel retaliating against Iran and the potential role of British forces in any related military action.

"I think it's very clear that we stand firm with Israel," Starmer said in response to a question at a press conference in Brussels.

"Israel does have the right to security. Israel does have the right to defend herself, and that is absolutely clear. I'm not going to get drawn further than that, nor get drawn on the role of our own service personnel," he added.

 



Related Tags
Iran-Headlines
Over 100 rockets cross from Lebanon into North Israel on Rosh Hashanah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 08:31 PM
Biden says he does not support attack on Iran's nuclear sites
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 08:08 PM
Netanyahu expresses condolences for families of eight soldiers killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 07:59 PM
Biden, G7 leaders discussed new sanctions in response to Iran's attack
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:40 PM
Qatar to continue mediation efforts to end Gaza war, emir says
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:34 PM
US looking to align positions with Israel on response to Iran
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 07:08 PM
France recommends French nationals resident in Iran leave temporarily
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:57 PM
Three killed in Israeli strike on Damascus - report
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:17 PM
Hezbollah says it destroyed three Israeli tanks with guided rockets
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 06:13 PM
UK says it played a part in preventing further escalation in Middle East
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 05:11 PM
UK charter flight leaves Lebanon, more planned in coming days
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 05:09 PM
Iran's president arrives in Qatar on scheduled visit - SNN
By REUTERS
10/02/2024 04:49 PM
Following infections, E. coli bacteria discovered in apples in Israel
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/02/2024 04:24 PM
Home Front Command updates guidelines ahead of Rosh Hashanah in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 04:06 PM
IAF strikes terrorists embedded in a girls' school in Nuseirat, Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/02/2024 03:43 PM