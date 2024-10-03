Jerusalem Post
Russia to try elderly American accused of being a Ukrainian mercenary in secret

By REUTERS

The trial of a 72-year-old American man whom Russia accuses of working as a mercenary for Ukraine will take place behind closed doors, Russian state media reported on Thursday.

Stephen Hubbard is accused of signing a $ 1,000-per-month contract with a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the city of Izyum in February 2022. He was captured by Russian forces in April that year, and faces a sentence of seven to 15 years if convicted.

State news agency RIA said the judge on Thursday accepted a prosecutor's request to hold the proceedings in secret to ensure the safety of the participants. It was not clear why the prosecutor believed an open trial would have placed them at risk.

RIA said Hubbard himself supported the move, saying he did not want outsiders to be present. The news agency said on Monday he had pled guilty to the charges.

Hubbard's sister Patricia Fox and another relative have cast doubt on his reported confession, saying he held pro-Russian views and was unlikely to have taken up arms at his age.

