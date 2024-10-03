Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden says discussions ongoing concerning Israeli retaliation for Iran's rocket attack on Tuesday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2024 18:15

The possibility that Israel would target Iran's oil facilities in response to Iran's rocket attack on Tuesday is still under consideration, US President Joe Biden said on Thursday

According to reports, when Biden was asked whether the US supports Israel targeting Iran's oil facilities, the US president responded saying that discussions are still ongoing.

Additionally, when asked about when an Israeli retaliation attack against Iran would happen, Biden confirmed the attack would not be on Thursday.



Related Tags
Joe Biden Headline
IAF intercepts drone in southern Israel, no wounded reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:48 PM
Approximately 20 Hezbollah rockets identified falling near Metula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:41 PM
Hostages and Missing Families Forum will not hold a rally this weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:23 PM
IDF eliminates Hezbollah terrorist responsible Majdal Shams rocket
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 06:10 PM
IDF reservist soldiers join fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 05:57 PM
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli military industries base in Haifa Bay
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 05:38 PM
WHO says 28 health workers killed in Lebanon over 24 hours
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 05:25 PM
Wall St opens lower with jobs data, Middle East conflict in focus
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 04:39 PM
IDF eliminates terrorist armed with knife approaching military base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/03/2024 04:00 PM
Two Swedish teenagers charged over blasts near Copenhagen embassy
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:30 PM
1,974 people killed since start of Israeli attacks on Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:18 PM
Iran summons German and Austrian ambassadors
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 03:00 PM
Russia begins evacuating its citizens from Lebanon, Ifax reports
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 02:15 PM
Iran rejects G7 statement on Iran's attack against Israel as 'biased'
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 02:06 PM
Russia to privately try elderly American accused of being a mercenary
By REUTERS
10/03/2024 01:27 PM