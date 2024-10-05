Blinken announces US will provide $157 million to Lebanon in humanitarian aid

The US will provide Lebanon $157 million in humanitarian aid, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on X/Twitter Saturday morning.

The U.S. is at the forefront of humanitarian response to the growing crisis in Lebanon, announcing nearly $157 million in assistance today. We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 4, 2024

