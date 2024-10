The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee approved the ban on UNRWA activity in Israel in a meeting on Sunday.

This was due to the numerous UNRWA employees who were found to have participated in the October 7 massacres.

The ban will extend to any and all Israeli officials, banning them from meeting UNRWA personnel, providing diplomatic visas, or providing them with economic benefits. Criminal proceedings will be opened against UNRWA employees involved in terror attacks.