IDF announces fallen soldier Nir Hadad has succumbed to wounds after four months

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2024 16:31

Maj. (Res.) Nir Hadad, who was seriously wounded in combat in Gaza, has succumbed to his wounds, the IDF announced on Sunday.

Nir was wounded during the Battle for the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza four months ago.

Rami Greenberg, Mayor of Petah Tikvah, paid tribute to Nir, saying, "Another hard loss of a hero, a citizen of our city, who sacrificed his life for us and for the security of Israel. We hope that we will be worthy of the loss of Nir and the many heroes who sacrificed their lives on all fronts. We will be there to support the family in whatever is required."

