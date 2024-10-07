Haifa restaurant suffers direct hit, seven people wounded following rocket attack from Lebanon

Six people were evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus for medical treatment following the rocket attack targeting Israel's north on Monday overnight, Israeli media reported.

Of the people evacuated for medical treatment, four suffered minor injuries from shrapnel, another one suffered minor to moderate wounds, and a sixth suffered anxiety. One of the injured is a 13-year-old kid.

Additionally, according to Israeli media, a 22-year-old person was severely injured from shrapnel and was evacuated to the Tzafon Medical Center for medical treatment.

The site of a rocket crash in central Israel. October 1, 2024. (credit: MDA)

A restaurant in Haifa had reportedly suffered a direct hit as approximately 20 rockets were identified crossing from Lebanese territory toward Israel's north, the IDF reported on Monday overnight.

Some rockets intercepted

Initially, five rockets were identified, and despite interception attempts, some of the rockets succeeded in hitting sites in the Carmel and Gulf area, and the incident is being investigated.

Later, in the Upper Galilee area, 15 additional rockets were identified, some of which were intercepted, however, there were reports of successful hits.