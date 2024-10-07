Gallant: A year passed since the attack that led to most just war in Israeli history

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, reflecting on the year of war since Hamas’s October 7 massacre last year, reiterated in a post on X/Twitter on Monday that Israel would continue to defend itself.

"A year has passed since that morning when the State of Israel woke up to a brutal attack that led to the most just war in all our years. A year of hard and continuous war, day and night," Gallant said.

שנה חלפה מאותו הבוקר בו התעוררה מדינת ישראל אל מתקפה אכזרית שהובילה למלחמה הצודקת ביותר בכל שנותינו. שנה של מלחמה קשה ורצופה, יום וליל. חבל ארץ פורח ומשגשג נפגע על ידי רוצחים שטניים כשלעיניהם רק דבר אחד - הרס וחורבן ישראל.באותו הבוקר, התאחדנו, כעם אחד וכחברה אחת במלחמה על… — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) October 7, 2024

"Today, more than ever, we carry a deep commitment to continue doing everything necessary to defend the homeland and to be worthy of the legacy of our loved ones, our fallen comrades - citizens and soldiers," he added.

He reiterated Israel's duty to return the hostages home, support the wounded, and remember the fallen.

He said Israel would rehabilitate the parts of the country that were affected, in the South and the North, and return the citizens to their homes in safety.