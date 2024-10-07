On Oct. 7 anniversary: Hamas rockets slam into central Israel

Rocket sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and across central Israel starting at 11:01 a.m. local time on Monday.

The IDF said five rockets had been fired from Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, with impacts being identified.

Shortly after the sirens blared, Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades took responsibility on the terror group's official Telegram channel, claiming it had fired rockets "deep inside" Israeli territory.

There were unconfirmed reports of several lightly wounded from shrapnel in Kfar Chabad. The Tel Aviv coastline as seen from above on April 26, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Police operating in scene of impact

Police later said forces were operating at the scene where shrapnel from an interceptor had impacted in the Holon area.

This comes amid the one-year commemoration of the October 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas in southern Israel.

This is a developing story.