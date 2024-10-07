Netanyahu: We are fighting for victory, not just for ourselves but future generations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared via video at the State Memorial Ceremony for the anniversary of the October 7 massacre on Monday, and said that Israel would go on to win, not just for now, but for the future generations that are yet to be born.

During his speech, he also praised the citizens of Israel for their strength and resistance in the face of the massacre committed by the "monsters" of Hamas.

He defended his governments performance on October 7 and said that they had "gone forward together" with the citizens to defend the country.

He also said that they would not give up on the hostages, soldier or civilian, nor on the return of residents to their homes in the North and the South.