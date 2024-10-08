Hezbollah deputy chief says group's capabilities intact, supports ceasefire efforts

"We are steadfast, and we will emerge victorious," Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem claimed in a televised address on Tuesday.

The deputy leader of Hezbollah claimed their group's capabilities were intact, and had moved beyond "painful blows" inflicted by Israel as IDF began ground operations in the southwest of Lebanon, expanding its incursions into a new zone.

Warning to Israel

The regional tensions between Israel and Iran were triggered a year ago by the terrorist group Hamas's attack on southern Israel and have spiraled into a series of Israeli operations by land and air over Lebanon and direct attacks by Iran into Israel.

Last month, Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the most significant blow to the terrorist group in decades. Soldiers stand guard near a poster of Hassan Nasrallah, during a rally to commemorate him and show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, in Sanaa, Yemen, last week. (credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Now Qassem is sharing his warning. "Our only choice is to fight and we will defeat the Israeli enemy, God willing"

Qassem said Hezbollah supported the efforts of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri - a Hezbollah ally - to secure a ceasefire without providing further details on any conditions demanded by Hezbollah.