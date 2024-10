The Israel Air Force conducted several targeted airstrikes against Hezbollah weapons and intelligence facilities in the Dahieh area in Beirut, Lebanon, the IDF reported on Wednesday. IDF infographic showing a Hezbollah weapons production facility embedded in a populated area in Dahieh, Beirut, Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, the IDF announced that on Tuesday, IAF aircraft had struck an underground Hezbollah drone storage facility and launchers.