Trump spoke with Netanyahu about IDF strikes on Hezbollah

Former US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the IDF strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the aftermath of Israel’s assassination of the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah. Trump, who is the Republican nominee for President, called Netanyahu last week while he was in the midst of his campaign for the White House. The two men have a strong relationship, with Netanyahu visiting him in Florida in July. Trump “congratulated [Netanyahu] on the determined and powerful actions that Israel carried out against Hezbollah,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in describing the call.

Trump joined by other US politicians on call with Netanyahu

US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was also on the call.

The Prime Minister’s Office released information about the Trump call on the same day that Netanyahu spoke with US President Joe Biden.