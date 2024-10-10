IDF announces fallen soldier Ronny Ganizate, killed in southern Lebanon

Warrant Officer (res.) Ronny Ganizate was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Warrant Officer Ganizate, 36, from Givat Shmuel, served in the 5030th Battalion in the 228th Brigade.

In the incident in which Ganizate fell, an additional reserve soldier from the battalion was seriously wounded.

IDF operates in south Lebanon as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets increase. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He was transferred to the hospital for further medical care.

Soldiers killed since beginning of war

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Warrant Officer (res.) Ronny Ganizate raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 731.