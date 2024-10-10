IDF announces fallen soldier Ronny Ganizate, killed in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2024 06:26
Warrant Officer (res.) Ronny Ganizate. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Warrant Officer (res.) Ronny Ganizate was killed in battle while fighting in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Warrant Officer Ganizate, 36, from Givat Shmuel, served in the 5030th Battalion in the 228th Brigade. 

In the incident in which Ganizate fell, an additional reserve soldier from the battalion was seriously wounded. 

IDF operates in south Lebanon as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets increase. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF operates in south Lebanon as airstrikes on Hezbollah targets increase. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He was transferred to the hospital for further medical care. 

Soldiers killed since beginning of war 

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Warrant Officer (res.) Ronny Ganizate raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 731. 



