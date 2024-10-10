Victim from Wednesday's Hadera terror attack dies from wounds

Rabbi Raphael Mordechai Fishoff, age 35, who was critically wounded during the stabbing terror attack in Hadera on Wednesday, died from his wounds, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

Fishoff was a resident of Hadera and a father of seven. Announcing his passing, the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center said, “Unfortunately, despite the extensive efforts of the medical staff, the critically wounded individual has passed away. We share in the family's sorrow." MDA forces arrive at Tunnels Checkpoint, south of Jerusalem, 6 August 2024. (credit: MDA)

Six people were wounded in a stabbing attack in Hadera before the attacker was neutralized. The attack happened in four different locations, with the terrorist fleeing on a scooter before being stopped by an armed civilian on Herbert Samuel Street.

Hadera terror attack

Magen David Adom paramedics reported that two men, aged around 30 and 50, were in critical condition, while others sustained moderate injuries, including a 70-year-old man. One additional person sought treatment for anxiety.

Initially, police did not classify the incident as a terror attack, but later updates confirmed its nature.

During the manhunt, police deployed a helicopter and searched the streets with municipal inspectors. The terrorist was later identified as Ahmad Jabarin, a 36-year-old Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm, and police found an ax and a knife blade covered in blood, which has been sent for forensic analysis.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.