Home Front Command directives for Yom Kippur

In preparation for Yom Kippur, the Home Front Command has issued safety recommendations for Israelis regarding emergency alerts.

Citizens can access alerts via designated radio stations, personal computers, or the Home Front Command app on mobile devices. Real-time alerts, instructions, and life-saving information will be available throughout the holiday.

An emergency message will guide citizens to the nearest protected space shortly before an alert, instructing them to remain there until further notice. This will be communicated through the Personal Message System and the Home Front Command app for easy access to critical information.