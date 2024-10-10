Jerusalem Post
Home Front Command directives for Yom Kippur

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In preparation for Yom Kippur, the Home Front Command has issued safety recommendations for Israelis regarding emergency alerts.

Citizens can access alerts via designated radio stations, personal computers, or the Home Front Command app on mobile devices. Real-time alerts, instructions, and life-saving information will be available throughout the holiday.

An emergency message will guide citizens to the nearest protected space shortly before an alert, instructing them to remain there until further notice. This will be communicated through the Personal Message System and the Home Front Command app for easy access to critical information.

Israeli forces fired tank shell at UN peacekeeper position in Lebanon
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 03:27 PM
Police arrest 54 illegal residents working in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 02:09 PM
Two wounded in stabbing attack in Pardess Hanna
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 01:03 PM
New elections for Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi
By ANA BERSKY
10/10/2024 12:43 PM
Cabinet to discuss response to Iran's missile attack
By GUY ALSTER
10/10/2024 11:38 AM
About 40 rockets identified crossing from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:24 AM
State Attorney's Office indicts 17-year-old for Ramla attack involvement
By AVICHAI HAIM
10/10/2024 10:07 AM
Police arrest illegal resident selling alcohol to minors
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 10:04 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident near Yemen
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 09:07 AM
No Israeli response to Iran's missile attack 'is surprising'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 08:55 AM
Hurricane Milton weakens to Category 1 hurricane, NHC says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:41 AM
Egypt's president to visit Eritrea on Thursday, presidency says
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 08:23 AM
Mikveh in Nahariya shuts down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/10/2024 07:31 AM
Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 05:25 AM
UK maritime security agency receives report of incident southwest of Yem
By REUTERS
10/10/2024 04:20 AM