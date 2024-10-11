Jerusalem Post
Danon to UNSC: 'Israel has no desire to be in southern Lebanon'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
OCTOBER 11, 2024

Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, emphasized that Israel does not intend to remain in southern Lebanon during a Thursday address to the UN Security Council.

"Israel has no desire to be in southern Lebanon. Our goal is to protect our people, not to occupy Lebanese territory," Danon said.

"The answer lies in the hands of the Lebanese army and UNIFIL," the ambassador emphasized. "They must step up. Not only must they fulfill their current duties under (UNSC) Resolution 1701, but we must reform those obligations. It is not just Israel that requires your action. The Lebanese people, held hostage by the terrorist organization, need it too. Hezbollah has established a terrorist state within a failed state."

