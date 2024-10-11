UN force in Lebanon: Israeli military bulldozers hit barriers at UN position

UN interim forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Friday that an Israeli military (IDF) bulldozer knocked over barriers at UN position 1-31 near the Blue Line in Labbouneh, and IDF tanks moved into the proximity of the UN position.

"Today, several walls collapsed at one of our sites near the Blue Line in Al-Labouneh due to an Israeli bulldozer attack," Ynet cited a UNIFIL military forces report.

"These incidents place UN peacekeeping forces in severe danger. This is a serious development, and we emphasize that the safety of UN forces and their property must be ensured. Any attack on UNIFIL is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and Resolution 1701."

Following the incident, the Israeli ambassador in France, Joshua Zarka, was summoned for a meeting with the French Foreign Ministry where he will be asked to clarify the circumstances of the incident, Israeli media reported, citing the French Foreign Ministry.