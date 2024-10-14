Israeli mining magnate Steinmetz awaits Greek court ruling on arrest warrant

Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz has been freed from custody in Greece but banned from traveling outside the country as he awaits a court ruling on a Romanian-issued arrest warrant, police and legal sources said Monday.

Steinmetz was detained by Greek police on Sunday evening, hours after arriving on a private aircraft at Athens International Airport, police sources said.

A European arrest warrant has been issued against him on behalf of Romania on accusations related to participation in a criminal organization, a police official said on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, the 68-year-old appeared before a prosecutor who decided that he should be freed on bail, with restrictions including a travel ban, as he awaits a judicial panel's decision on his arrest and extradition.

In 2022, a Greek court which examined his case based on another Romanian-issued arrest warrant against him, had ruled against his extradition. Romania later issued a new request. Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, next to his lawyer Marc Bonnant, leaves the courthouse after the verdict on corruption charges, in Geneva, Switzerland January 22, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE)

"It is unprecedented for the rule of law in Greece, or any other respected country, for such an administrative act to overturn a decision of the Greek judiciary, which had definitively and irrevocably ruled against his extradition to Romania, recognizing his right to travel freely,” Steinmetz's lawyer Stavros Togias said in a statement.

Accusations against Steinmetz "unfounded," his lawyers say

Steinmetz' defence lawyers have dismissed Romanian authorities' accusations as "unfounded" and have called the extradition requests by Romania "abusive".

In November 2023, Cyprus' Court of Appeal ruled against Steinmetz' extradition to Romania, overturning a lower court ruling. A court in Italy has also rejected a similar extradition requests by Romania against Steinmetz.