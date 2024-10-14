UK sanctions Iranian military figures following attack on Israel

Britain has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and organizations after Iran's attack on Israel on October 1, Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday.

The sanctions target senior figures in Iran's army, air force, and organizations linked to Iran's ballistic and cruise missile development.

"Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East," British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

Holding Iran to account

"Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts."

Lammy also discussed Iran's actions with European partners at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg earlier on Monday, the Foreign Office said. Iranians celebrate on a street, after the IRGC attack on Israel, in Tehran (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Those sanctioned include Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau and the Iranian Space Agency.

Group of Seven (G7) nations, which includes Britain and the US, have condemned Iran's attack and urged for a de-escalation in the Middle East while reiterating their backing for Israel's security.