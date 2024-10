Two people were wounded by shrapnel following rocket sirens that sounded in the Upper Galilee on Wednesday, Magen David Adom reported.

According to the IDF, approximately 30 rockets were launched from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted. However, some hits were identified. Following reports of rocket crashes, MDA teams searched the areas and located two people, aged approximately 45 years old, with mild shrapnel wounds.

This is a developing story.