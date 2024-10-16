Jerusalem Post
Ex-KKK head David Duke endorses US Green Party candidate Jill Stein for president

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein over Republican party candidate former President Donald Trump on Duke's radio show on October 14.

Duke endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020, but he was angered by "subservience to Israel and to the Jewish lobby."

Duke said he was making his decision based on what was best for White Europeans and that was the only consideration he was making.

"Despite us having political differences, she is the only candidate to speak out against the war in the Middle East and Ukraine."

Stein has rejected his endorsement saying, "I reject any "endorsement" from a white supremacist like David Duke, unlike Kamala Harris, who can't stop bragging about her endorsement from white supremacist mass murderer Dick Cheney."

