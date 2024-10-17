One Direction singer Liam Payne found dead in Buenos Aires, local media reports

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne died outside a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, local media reported on Wednesday, saying the 31-year-old British musician was found dead after falling from the hotel's third floor.

Citing officials, leading local newspapers La Nacion and Clarin reported that police were called to the hotel in the capital's leafy Palermo neighborhood responding to an emergency call that cited "an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol."

Ambulance workers later confirmed the death of the singer, who was found in an interior hotel patio, according to the news reports.

"Our hearts are absolutely broken and we wish much light and strength for his family and loved ones," MTV's Latin American branch wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Desde Buenos Aires, se confirmó la muerte de Liam Payne, ex miembro de One Direction, quien aparentemente cayó del tercer piso de un edificio. Nuestros corazones están absolutamente rotos y deseamos mucha luz y fuerza a su familia y seres queridos en estos momentos. ️ pic.twitter.com/a58Fm0yP3C — MTVLA (@MTVLA) October 16, 2024

Boy band background

Payne rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

The boy band got its start after finishing third on the British version of the X Factor music competition show in 2010, but the group broke up in 2016 as its members pursued different projects including solo careers.

Local news outlet Todo Noticias TV interviewed Hernan Palazzo, who works near the hotel in the Palermo neighborhood, who said "The neighborhood is very shaken up ... There's a lot of police, some fans arriving. It is very sad."

Payne had earlier this month attended the concert of his former bandmate Niall Horan in Buenos Aires. The musician has been open in the media about struggling with addiction and spending time in a rehabilitation facility.

Earlier on Wednesday, Payne had appeared to post on Snapchat about his trip in Argentina, talking about riding horses, playing polo, and looking forward to returning home to see his dog.

BREAKING: Liam Payne was reportedly active on Snapchat just an hour before news of his death surfaced. Payne had traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to attend a concert by his former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, when the tragedy occurred. pic.twitter.com/6ykPl5ZR6R — Apex Episodes (@ApexEpisodes) October 16, 2024

"It's a lovely day here in Argentina," he said in the video.