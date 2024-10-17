Jerusalem Post
Pentagon chief speaks to Israel after Washington letter on Gaza situation

By REUTERS
Updated: OCTOBER 17, 2024 04:41

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday and discussed Israel's operations in Lebanon and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza after a letter earlier this week to Israel from Washington urged improvement of Gaza's humanitarian situation.

"The Secretary encouraged the Government of Israel to continue taking steps to address the dire humanitarian situation, noting the recent action by Israel to increase the amount of humanitarian assistance entering Gaza," the Pentagon said in a statement on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Austin wrote to Israeli officials on Sunday demanding concrete measures to address the worsening situation in the Gaza Strip or face potential restrictions on US military aid. The Pentagon summary after the Wednesday call did not mention the letter.

