US forces target underground Houthi weapons storage sites in Yemen

The United States conducted precision strikes on Wednesday against five underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

"US forces targeted several of the Houthis' underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region," Austin said.

This announcement comes after reports from ABC citing US defense officials. Houthi-owned Al Masirah TV also reported US-British air strikes on the capital city of Sanaa and the city of Saada early on Thursday.