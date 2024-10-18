Iran's mission to the United Nations said late on Thursday night that "the spirit of resistance will be strengthened" following the elimination of former Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, who was assassinated by an IDF drone in Rafah.
Iranian mission to UN: 'spirit of resistance' to grow stronger after Sinwar assassination
By REUTERS10/18/2024 01:25 AM
