Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian mission to UN: 'spirit of resistance' to grow stronger after Sinwar assassination

By REUTERS

Iran's mission to the United Nations said late on Thursday night that "the spirit of resistance will be strengthened" following the elimination of former Hamas head Yahya Sinwar, who was assassinated by an IDF drone in Rafah.  

Lebanese Hezbollah announces new, 'escalating' phase in war with Israel
By REUTERS
10/18/2024 01:25 AM
US Secretary of State Austin briefed on Sinwar assassination
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 11:51 PM
Macron urges Israel to halt Lebanon operations
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:32 PM
US to kickstart Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar's death, says State Department
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:19 PM
No US role in Israel operation that killed Hamas leader, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 11:12 PM
US security adviser: Work needed to ensure Hamas is dealt long-term blow
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 09:45 PM
IDF confirms death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/17/2024 07:56 PM
FM Katz: Sinwar’s death creates opening for an immediate hostage deal
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
10/17/2024 07:48 PM
FM Katz gives first official confirmation of Sinwar's death
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
10/17/2024 07:42 PM
Hamas sources say indications suggest that Sinwar has been killed
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 07:16 PM
US sanctions Iran-backed Houthi shipping network
By HANNAH SARISOHN
10/17/2024 06:19 PM
US offering some Lebanese nationals protected status amid war, DHS says
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:52 PM
UN seeks probe into reported mass killing of Afghans migrating to Iran
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 04:30 PM
Norway says its embassy in Beirut evacuated over bomb threat
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:46 PM
Russia tells Israel to not attack Iranian nuclear facililties
By REUTERS
10/17/2024 03:29 PM