IDF calls up additional reserve brigade for combat in North

The IDF has decided to call up an additional reserve brigade for combat on the northern front, the military announced on Friday, signaling an extension of the war against Hezbollah in the North.

The IDF added that the decision had been made following a situation assessment.

This move "will enable the continuation of combat efforts against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the achievement of the goals of the war, including the safe return of the residents of northern Israel to their homes," the military further noted.

IDF soldiers operating in the area of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, October 17, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additional reserve troops

Earlier in October, troops of the 146th Division began operations in southern Lebanon, becoming the first reserve division to engage in the area.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.